Nagpur: Lakadganj Residents Claim That at Least Three Signatures on NOC for Constructing Immersion Tank on Public Utility Land Have Been Forged; Lodge Police Complaint

Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

Some residents of Lakadganj have alleged that Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials attached to the Lakadganj zone have forged signatures of at least three persons. NMC is building an artificial immersion tank in Lakadganj garden. As the tank is in a residential locality, it needs clearance from the nearby residents. Lakadganj zone submitted signatures of several residents to NMC head office. However, three of them were forged, according to a police complaint lodged with Lakadganj police station by eight residents.

According to the complaint, the signatures of Kapil Patel and Praful Patel are forged as these persons did not sign on the NMC list. The residents have alleged that one signature is of Wasudeo Karanjkar, who had died years ago. The complaint also stated that there was no need for constructing an immersion tank in the garden. Most residents of Lakadganj are strongly opposed to it. Several trees were mercilessly felled for this tank.

This had created tension in the area as several residents had confronted NMC staffers and its contractor's employees during the felling. The police complaint has been signed by Namdeo Thakre, Vijay Vyas, Pradeep Shah, Anil Patel, Hemant Hada, Harish Kotecha, Raju Chowdhary and J P Nabira. Police are investigating further. Book persons responsible for illegal constructions on Nag river