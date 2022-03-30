Nagpur lawyer resigns over the high prices of samosa in court canteen

Weird news has come to the fore in Nagpur, Maharashtra a lawyer in the city has resigned his post over the high price of samosas in the court canteen.

District Bar Association executive member Ad Dharmaraj Bogati in his resignation, said "In the canteen run by DBA, it is mentioned that the food prices are beyond the limit." He also alleges that the price of a plate of samosas in the canteen was Rs 30 and that the rates were higher than outside.

In fact, DBA's Katin should provide lawyers with affordable food. But Bogati has accused DBA officials of charging more to fill their pockets than to look after lawyers' interests. The incident of resignation due to the high price of samosa is being a top discussion in Nagpur.

Food prices have been rising steadily for the past few days and hotel food prices have also gone up. The price of samosas in the district court canteen was also increased. However, if anyone is resigning at the cost of samosas, then there are no other issues left in the district court, said Adv Kamal Satuja, president of the district bar association. Adv. "We will consider Bogati's resignation," she said.