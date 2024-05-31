Nagpur: Malu's Mercedes Owned By Relative,Insurance Papers Carry Another Name

Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

The Mercedes Benz, driven by an allegedly intoxicated Ritika Malu on February 25 which met with an accident claiming two lives on Ram Jhula, was registered in the name of a family member, Vishnu Malu, but insurance papers strangely continued to be in the name of one Kapil Nathani who was apparently the original owner of the vehicle. The insurance claim thus submitted by Nathani has been kept under investigation by the insurance company.

The vehicle had been detained by the police but was released later even before a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court could decide on the 'supurdnama' application submitted by Malu's counsel adv Prakash Jaiswal. As per the records submitted by the accused to the JMFC, the district and sessions court and subsequently the High Court the car was registered under the name of Vishnu Malu.

The damaged car was sent for repairs to Star Garage on Mankapur ring road and insurance papers submitted to Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company. The garage prepared the estimate which was attached with the insurance claim papers. The insurance company officials when contacted said that they had been told by the police that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol when the mishap took place and had been booked under section 304 of the IPC.

The company then contacted assistant public prosecutor Rashmi Khaparde and was told that Malu was driving the car in an allegedly intoxicated condition and the mishap had claimed the lives of Mohmmad Hussain Gulam Mustafa (34) and Mohammad Atif Mohammad Joya (32). On further perusal of the documents, the insurance company found that though the car was now registered in the name of Vishnu Malu the insurance papers were still carrying the name of Kapil Nathani who had renewed the insurance on September 5, 2023. The insurance is valid up to September 4, 2024. Further as per records, Nathani does not have a valid driving license. Insurance company officials said that they have not settled the claim of the car but asked Nathani for a clarification, who as per their records, is their customer. Nathani's reply is still awaited, they said, adding that the claim papers could not be processed without a clarification from the customer.