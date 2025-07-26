Nagpur: Man Arrested at Airport by CISF for Carrying Pistol and Cartridges

At the sensitive Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, a passenger traveling from Nagpur to Delhi was found carrying a pistol and two cartridges on Friday evening, July 25. The accused has been identified as Arun Shrikrishna Porad (38), a resident of Yavatmal. The CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) handed him over to the police.

This alarming case has come to light just days after an email threat to blow the airport. On Friday, around 6.45 pm, Arun was preparing to board an IndiGo flight number 6E 2213 from Nagpur to Delhi. During baggage screening, the CISF discovered a pistol and two cartridges inside his bag. When questioned initially, the accused claimed ignorance, saying he didn't know how the firearm and ammunition ended up in his bag, suggesting someone else may have placed them.

However, according to sources, under strict interrogation, he admitted that he had purchased the pistol two months ago and did not possess a licence for it. The CISF Nagpur team is considering this a major catch.

Police sources revealed that Arun is a trader in agricultural produce. He was reportedly headed to the Delhi office of a government institution for business-related work. The police continued to interrogate him late into the night. A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act and the Airport Security Act.