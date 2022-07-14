NAGPUR: Man murdered by gang on petrol pump

Nagpur: Sheikh's brother Saroj Khan, accused of MCOCA in jail, was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon at a petrol pump at Shankarnagar Chowk late on Wednesday night. In this attack, the nephew of the Congress MP of Chandrapur was also attacked and robbed. The incident has caused a stir in the city police, who were investigating until late at night.



Saroj Khan from Gorewada came by car at 11 pm on Wednesday to refuel at a petrol pump at Shankarnagar Chowk. At the same time, seven to eight assailants came looking for Saroj Khan. They pulled Saroj out of the car and attacked him with weapons. He also fled after being crushed by a stone.

Meanwhile, MP Balu Dhanorkar's nephew Prateek Dhanorkar was also filling petrol on the side. The accused also attacked him. His bike was vandalized and his gold chain was taken from his neck. After this, the accused vandalized the CCTV of the pump and the petrol pump. After that the accused absconded from there.

Bajajnagar police reached the spot on getting information about the incident. They admitted Saroj to Shankarnagar's Wockhardt Hospital. He died there during treatment. After getting information about the incident, Saroj's companions also reached the hospital. The senior police officers kept tight security in the hospital to prevent any untoward incident. Police were searching for the attackers till late night.