Nagpur Marbat Festival 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Kaali and Pili Effigies Procession Online

The procession of Kaali (black) and Piwli, also known as Pili (yellow) effigies, is out on the roads of Nagpur Today (August 23). Thousands of people have gathered to witness the unique celebration of the Marbat Festival, a 140-year-old tradition, observed only in the city of Maharashtra. The festival is celebrated a day after Pola, also known as Tanha Pola, with long chants and processions that capture the vibrant culture.

Towering effigies of Kaali Marbat and Pili Marbat bustle in the lanes of Sitabuldi, Budhwari, and Itwari, which are already packed with crowds. Colourful wooden bulls are also seen on the roads, attracting people, mostly children and parents.

Meanwhile, it is not possible for everyone to witness the grand celebration of Marbat Festival 2025 physically in Nagpur due to overcrowding or the long distance from their residence. However, you can watch the event online from your mobile, laptop, or computer via YouTube live streaming.

Every year in Nagpur, on the second day of Bail Pola, a grand procession of yellow and black Marbats and Badga is held with great pomp. Black Marbat began in 1880, while yellow Marbat started in 1884. The 140-year-old festival is celebrated in entire Nagpur city.

The effigies of Kaali and Pili are believed to be replicas of bad events that have happened in the country throughout the year. Due to these features, lakhs of citizens not only from the city but also from all over India come to witness the festival.

This year, some banner festival groups have prepared banners targeting US President Donald Trump, who imposed a 50% import duty on India, and the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Park Banner Festival Committee has set up a banner protesting the import duty imposed on India by US President Donald Trump, which will also be seen in today's Marbat Utsav procession.