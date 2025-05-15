Nagpur: MD Drug Worth Rs 47.4 Lakh Seized From Flat in Dighori; Suspected Pakistan Smuggling Link Under Scanner

Crime Branch officials busted a drug smuggling network with suspected links to Pakistan by seizing 474 grams of Mephedrone (MD), valued at Rs 47.4 lakh, from a flat in Nagpur. The flat in the Dighori area was raided on Tuesday evening, leading to the arrest of Dheeraj Shyam Malik (31) and Shubham Parasram Pendor (26). Two suspects, including a Rajasthan resident, are absconding.

The preliminary investigation revealed interstate links, with drugs believed to have originated in Rajasthan, possibly trafficked from Pakistan. Police are coordinating with Central agencies to trace cross-border connections.

Officials also seized an SUV, a two-wheeler, and two mobile phones. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.