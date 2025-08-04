Nagpur: Mob Thrashes Drunk Indian Army Personnel After He Rams Car Into Crowd in Nagardhan; 30 Injured

A shocking video surfaces online where a man claimed to be an Indian Army personnel was beaten by a mob for allegedly ramming his car into a group of people, injuring at least 30 bystanders in Nagpur. The incident took place near a busy Durga Chowk in Nagardhan on Sunday evening, August 3, when a speeding vehicle struck people on the road and fell into a roadside drain.

The 40-year-old was identified as an Indian Army officer who was later thrashed by locals for alleged drunk driving and injuring several on the busy road. The accident occurred at around 8.30 pm when accused Army personnel Harshpal Waghmare, who was stationed in Assam, drove rashly toward Hamlapuri after losing control. The Indian Army officer was on leave and visited to his native village in Nagpur district, according to NDTV.

Indian Army Officer Thrashed by Mob for Drunk Driving

Drunk Army Office allegedly hits 25-30 people with car in Maharashtra's Nagpur

A 40-year-old army officer allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed his car into a crowd, injuring around 25 to 30 people. The officer was on a four-day leave from Assam. pic.twitter.com/fR1eT3y1fb — Priyanka Koul (@Priyankakaul13) August 4, 2025

According to reports, Waghmare lost control of the vehicle due to alleged intoxication before the vehicle overturned and fell into the roadside ditch, crashing into multiple pedestrians. Chaos erupted in the area, and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

Also Read | Pune: Man Beaten, Wife Abducted in Khed Over Inter-Caste Love Marriage; Video Surfaces.

Learning about the drunk and drive incident, an angry crowd thrashed Waghmare after pulling him out of the roadside ditch. A video of the incident, which went viral on social sites, shows a man bleeding from the nose, who was put on hold.

Police from Ramtek station arrived at the scene and rescued him. According to FPJ, they Arrested Waghmare and took him to the nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway in the matter.