Nagpur Municipal Corporation Faces Allegations of Favoring Electoral Bond Donor Megha Engineering's Subsidiary

Nagpur: Envi Trans Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering Company, which issued election bonds worth Rs 1,000 crore to political parties has received a special offer from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The company is in the process of being awarded a contract worth Rs 1,300 crore for the city bus service.

Interestingly, it is the only company involved in the contract process. Nagpur City Congress president MLA Vikas Thakre alleged that the municipal company had flouted rules in the tendering process conducted under the model code of conduct for the upcoming elections. He demanded that the tender process be scrapped and re-implemented as per rules.



Plan to increase rates every year

According to the tender rules, the rate hike paid to the contractor is not binding, but in this tender process, there is a conspiracy to give the contractor company an increase in rates every year. Through this, it was arranged that the Nagpur Municipal Corporation would incur an additional cost of crores of rupees every year and the contractor company would benefit by crores of rupees.

Though the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect on March 16, the Municipal body extended the tender process a few days before the polls, which is suspicious. Thakre has said that the tender process should be canceled in violation of all rules.



