Nagpur off to a winning start

Owais Ashraf played an important role in Nagpur victory by striking twice. He first found the net in the 32nd minute and then increased the lead 2-0 in the 56th minute. In the 66th minute, Vishal Parekar reduced the deficit for Chandrapur but they failed to capitalise on it. During an injury time, Mohammad Rizwan scored the goal for hosts and ensured big win.

In another match, Kolhapur and Amravati played out a 1-1 draw. For Kolhapur, Sidhesh Solanke found the net in the 42nd minute. After a change of ends, Siddhant Mohod struck for Amravati in the 56th minute. After an equaliser, both the teams tried their best to take the lead but in vain. At SECR Motibagh ground, Pune defeated Raigadh 2-1. In the very third minute, Sumit Singh drew the first blood for Pune. The second goal for Pune came thru Yash Salunke in the 23rd minute. Ten minute later Sujay Lohar created some hopes for Raigad by scoring an excellent goal. But then Pune forwards thwarted several attempts of the opponents and walked away with victory.

Earlier JSW plant head Rajesh Jain inaugurated the tournament. DGM Rinku Singh, NDFA president Haresh Vora, secretary Iqbal Kashmiti, chief referee and observer of WIFA Dhanraj More, Stanley Gregory, Eugne Norbart, Satyanarayan Jerpot, Abid Khan, Khalid Ansari, Hemant Sahani and others were also present on the occasion.