Nagpur overall champ in lathikathi contest

The participating players included Swara, Khush, Gatha, Avani, Shivam, Rajveer, Ashpreet, Mayank, Shaurya, Vidya, Navya, Aastha, Riddhima, Riddhi, Abhas, Swara, Niharika, Khushi, Vidhi, Nidhi, Unnati, Narayani, Lakshmi, Swara, Varnika, Anvi, Swanandi, Isha, Shlok, Kartik and Yogi — all of whom showcased commendable performances.

Along with the players, national coaches Anand Bhosale, Rita Nimbalkar, Rajesh Nakhale, and officials Tejas Sonone, Poshankumar Nimbalkar, and Yogi Yede accompanied the team in Chandrapur.

For this remarkable achievement, congratulations were extended by Maharashtra Traditional Lathikathi Association president Vinod Verma, Ashutosh Vishwakarma, and Nagpur Traditional Lathikathi Association president Prabhakarrao Bhosale, along with Dilip Satfaley, Swapnil Kundalwar, and Payal Kundalwar, who praised all the athletes for their outstanding performance.