Nagpur pip Amravati 3-2

Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Saturday.

Aditya Chandane drew the first blood for Nagpur in the 11th minute. Three minutes later Mohammad Owais Ashraf struck and put Nagpur in comfortable position. However in the 20th minute, Nagpur suffered a major blow when Stanley Peter netted a suicidal goal.

After a change of ends in the 62nd minute Nayan Kanojia equalised the score for Amravati converting an excellent opportunity. In the 83rd minute Nagpur got penalty. Thanks to experienced Stanley Peter who made amend and perfectly converted it and ensured the vicotry to the hosts.

In the high scoring match, Kolhapur thrashed Chandrapur 8-0. Thanks to Khurshid ali who netted three goals in the 56th, 70th and 81st minutes. He was ably supported by Karan Chavan(2oth and 49th min) and Siddhesh Salokhe (26th and 72nd min)who scored two goals each. Rohit Jadhav (70th min) was another scorer.

In another match, Mumbai blanked Raigad 3-0. After playing a barren first hal, Saurabh Nikam scored muich awaited goal for Mumbai in the 50th minute. Then in the 70th minute, Kamran Ansari increased the lead 2-0. The third goal for Mumbai came in the 83rd minute thru Zeeshan Akhter.In the last match of the day, Pune defeated Aurngabaad 1-0.

Harsh Uttekar scored an all-important goal for Pune in the 11th minute.