Nagpur: Police Inspector Dhananjay Sayre Moves HC for Pre-Arrest Bail

Senior Police Inspector Dhananjay Mahadev Sayre (56) of Akola, accused in the molestation case of a 22-year-old woman from Amravati district, has filed an application for pre-arrest bail in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. The application will be heard on Friday before Justice Abhay Mantri.

Sayre was working at the Khadan Police Station in Akola when the allegations surfaced, leading to his suspension. According to the complainant, her father, a batchmate of Sayre's, works in the police department, which led to Sayre frequently visiting their home in Amravati. The young woman later moved to Nagpur to pursue higher studies and prepare for the MPSC examinations, aspiring to join the police force herself.

Sayre continued to visit her in Nagpur under the pretext of assisting her with her studies. He even gifted her an expensive iPhone to help her access the internet for her studies. However, Sayre allegedly later shared obscene pictures with her and expressed a desire for a physical relationship. When the young woman refused his advances, Sayre reportedly turned violent on May 18 and snatched the mobile phone from her. He fled her rented accommodation when she called for help and neighbors started gathering.

The young woman filed a complaint with the Nandanvan Police, and following the intervention of senior officers, an offense was registered against Sayre. Subsequently, Sayre was suspended on the instructions of Akola SP Bachchan Singh.

Anticipating his arrest, Sayre initially filed a pre-arrest bail application in the sessions court, but it was rejected on May 22. Following this rejection, Sayre moved to the High Court seeking relief.