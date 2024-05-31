Nagpur: Power Breakdowns Could Increase in Coming Years

Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

The peak demand of electricity in the city has increased from 702 MW to 827 MW within a year. As a result, the overloaded, faulty power distribution system is causing a lot of trouble. Due to the lack of land among all these, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which was launched to strengthen the power infrastructure is stuck up. Now the question arises as to how the city will combat the power crisis in the summers to come.

A total of Rs 2,000 crores have been sanctioned to MSEDCL's Nagpur zone (Nagpur and Wardha districts) to develop better power supply reliability, transparent billing technique and better customer service. Of this, Rs 1,415 crore has been okayed for Nagpur circle which includes Nagpur city and Butibori and Hingna MIDCs. Twenty-nine new sub stations are proposed in the circle under the scheme. However, Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has refused to give land for several substations.

In the last week of May, power supply had to be shut down for 15 minutes to an hour in many areas to manage the load that was over 800 MW. In such a situation, it has become necessary to work on the RDSS plan immediately. But due to lack of availability of land, the scheme is stuck up. MSEDCL had sought land from NIT for substations in Uday Nagar, Shahu Nagar, Narendra Nagar, Futala, Bahadura, Ghat Road (near Deaf and Dumb School) and Arya Nagar.

But the NIT sent a letter claiming that the land was not available. On the other hand, MSEDCL says that land is reserved for public use in every layout. This land should be given to it. NIT claims that gardens are proposed at the designated places and therefore land cannot be given. The MSEDCL has also proposed to buy land from citizens, but finds nobody ready to part with their land.

Due to scarcity of land, MSEDCL has decided to build some substations on its own land. It is proposed to build new substations at Sugat Nagar, Republican Nagar, Pardi, Besa and AFO substations. In Shri Krishna Nagar, MHADA has got a land plot, which it is ready to part with. However, these lands are grossly inadequate for upgrading the power infrastructure of the city, say power officials.