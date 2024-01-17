Nagpur Railway Divisional Manager Transferred Within 10 Months; Questions Linger

Nagpur: Tusharakant Pandey, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Nagpur Division of Central Railway, has been transferred to Sambalpur. Manish Agarwal from Guntakal will assume charge as the new DRM.

The Nagpur division is a crucial part of the Indian Railways network, handling traffic for both Central Railway and South East Central Railway. It generates billions in revenue from passenger fares and freight transport of coal, vehicles, cement, and iron ore.

Pandey took charge of the Nagpur division just 10 months ago. He was known as a reserved and courteous officer who initiated key development projects at Nagpur and other stations. He spearheaded projects like parking facilities and on-call taxis at Nagpur station.

Transferring DRMs within two years is the usual practice. However, Pandey's sudden transfer with only 10 months in the role has sparked speculation.

Adding to the intrigue, several recent incidents have put the Nagpur division under the spotlight. In January, the death of a train manager led to protests by angry railway employees alleging negligence. There have also been reports of a train robbery by a Kinnara gang and passenger complaints about parking contractor overcharging. These incidents, along with a recent attempted sexual assault on a minor by a coach attendant on the Patliputra Express, have put the division under scrutiny.

While the official reason for Pandey's transfer remains undisclosed, there is speculation that the recent incidents may have applied pressure, leading to his replacement.

New DRM Manish Agarwal

The incoming DRM, Manish Agarwal, hails from Andhra Pradesh and holds a degree in electrical engineering. He has held various important positions throughout his career. His arrival in Nagpur brings hope for continued development and improved efficiency in the crucial railway division.