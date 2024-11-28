Nagpur Railway Station To Get Major Upgrade, Aims to Enhance Passenger Comfort and Preserve Heritage

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), operating under the Ministry of Railways, is making significant strides in the redevelopment of the Nagpur Railway Station, a project valued at Rs 487.77 crore. This initiative aims to modernize the station's infrastructure while preserving its historical significance.

Construction Progress

The redevelopment project is progressing well, with notable advancements on both the east and west sides of the station:

East Side: Ongoing basement construction is set to enhance parking facilities, providing better access for passengers.

West Side: Basement construction is also underway here, executed in two phases to minimize disruption. Phase-I has been completed, and Phase-II is currently in full swing. A key aspect of this phase includes relocating the Monumental National Flag ('Tiranga') to a more prominent position.

The existing Passenger Reservation System (PRS) system of west side of the station is also planned to be shifted to Southern side on the Platform no I exit gate.

RLDA has prioritized passenger convenience throughout the redevelopment process. The upgraded infrastructure will feature improved parking, enhanced amenities, and modernized facilities while retaining the station's heritage charm. The project is designed as a brownfield initiative, ensuring that train operations remain uninterrupted and passenger experience is minimally affected.

Once completed, the revamped Nagpur Railway Station is expected to accommodate up to 98,000 passengers daily. It will include separate arrival and departure areas, dedicated foot-over bridges (FOBs), and a spacious concourse equipped with various amenities and retail options. The project is scheduled for completion by December 2025.

Officials have confirmed that approximately 35% of physical work has been completed so far, with ongoing efforts focused on both structural enhancements and preserving the historical essence of this Grade-II heritage site. As the redevelopment continues, RLDA remains committed to delivering a state-of-the-art railway station that honors Nagpur's rich history while meeting modern passenger needs.