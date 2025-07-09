Nagpur Rains: 18-Year-Old Dies, Two Missing After Being Swept Away in Flooded Streams

An 18-year-old youth died and two others went missing after being swept away in separate incidents during heavy rainfall in Nagpur district over the past two days. The deceased has been identified as Kartik Shivshankar Ladpe, a resident of Uppalwadi. He was swept away by a flooded stream and later found dead. In Kalmeshwar taluka, a 35-year-old man named Anil Hanuman Panpatte from Mauje Borgaon was washed away in the flow of a stream. Search operations are ongoing to locate him. Another person was reported missing from the Narsala-Hudkeshwar area after being carried away in floodwaters. Rescue teams are working in the affected areas to trace the missing individuals.

According to officials, eleven animals have died and two were injured. Partial damage was reported in 453 homes while four houses were completely destroyed. The district recorded an average rainfall of 140 millimetres on July 8. In Umred and Kuhi talukas, more than 200 millimetres of rain was recorded. Urban areas received over 100 millimetres. By 5 p.m., more than 138 people were rescued and relocated to safer places. The rescued citizens were from Kamptee, Nagpur Rural, Nagpur City and Kuhi talukas.

Floodwaters overflowed 23 bridges in the district, temporarily cutting off several villages. In many areas, stranded residents were rescued by local teams along with SDRF and NDRF personnel. Water entered 246 homes in Nagpur Rural taluka.

District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar urged citizens not to step out unless necessary. He said all precautions are being taken as rainfall is expected to continue. Dr. Itankar confirmed that a man was swept away in the Narsala-Hudkeshwar area.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule have directed the district administration to stay on alert. Dr. Itankar said the Chief Minister has advised officials to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army if needed.