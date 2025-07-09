Nagpur Rains: Holiday Declared in All Schools and Colleges on July 9 in View of Heavy Rainfall

In view of heavy and continuous rainfall in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, district collector Vipin Itankar declared Wednesday, July 9, a holiday for all government and private schools, Anganwadi, and colleges. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Nagpur has issued an orange alert, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely at isolated places.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, RMC issued a red alert as heavy rain lashed the city and rural outskirts for the second consecutive day. Continued rains led to waterlogging in several areas, including rural areas in the district.

Nagpur, Maharashtra | In view of continuous rainfall and the forecast of further heavy showers, District Collector Vipin Itankar has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the district for today, Wednesday, July 9. pic.twitter.com/i5EtLtqDyt — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025

Nagpur recorded 69.7mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Notably, 67.7mm fell within the 12-hour period from 8.30am to 8.30 pm, as reported by the surface observatory at Sonegaon. However, no casualties or property damage have been reported in devasted weather till now.

Waterlogging in Nagpur

#Nagpur rains expose the truth yet again — not just flooded streets, but drowned promises. Smart city or sinking city?#NagpurRains#Maharashtra#Vidarbhapic.twitter.com/cVLNlmJUbr — Drishti Sharma Mulak (@drishtisharma02) July 8, 2025

A low-pressure area is forming over Gangetic West Bengal and its neighbourhood, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. According to IMD, this cyclonic circulation is likely to move slowly west-northwest across Jharkhand and northern Chhattisgarh over the next two days.