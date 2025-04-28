Nagpur Road Rage: 21-Year-Old Truck Driver Stabbed to Death for Overtaking in Maharashtra

A 21-year-old truck driver was murdered by another truck driver and his juvenile helper during a fight over overtaking in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday morning, April 22. The road rage incident occurred at Tathagat Chowk under the Jaripatka police station in the city. It all began around 10 am when the victim, Vansh alias Atul Arjun Dahare, and another driver, identified as Utkarsh Virkhede, were returning to Wadi after getting their vehicle weighed.

Another truck, driven by Nilesh Suresh Sahare from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly dangerously overtook them. At a red signal, Vansh confronted Sahare and his 17-year-old cleaner, leading to a heated exchange between them. During the argument, the minor and Sahare stabbed Vansh. Virkhede was also injured while trying to intervene. Vansh succumbed to his injuries at Mayo Hospital, told a police official to the news agency PTI.

After being alerted, police scanned CCTV footage and tracked down the truck. While Sahare was arrested, the minor was detained, adding that a murder case has been registered by the Jaripatka police.