Nagpur: RPF Constable Rescues Woman from Falling Under Moving Train at Railway Station (Watch Video)

A major tragedy was averted at Nagpur Railway Station on Monday evening, thanks to the timely and courageous action of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Dheeraj Dalal. Around 6 PM, as the Nagpur-Pune Express (Train No. 12136) was pulling out of the station, a woman rushed across the foot overbridge to catch the train at Platform No. 4. In a hurry, she attempted to board the moving train but lost her balance and was about to fall into the dangerous gap between the train and the platform, narrowly escaping what could have been a fatal accident. Constable Dheeraj Dalal, who was on duty at the time, immediately noticed the woman’s precarious position and sprinted toward her without a moment’s hesitation. Displaying remarkable presence of mind and courage, he grabbed her just in time and pulled her to safety. According to eyewitnesses, had he been even a few seconds late, the woman would have fallen under the train. His swift response not only saved her life but also highlighted the critical importance of alert and active security personnel at railway stations.

The incident occurred under the “Operation Jeevan Rakshak” campaign, launched by the Nagpur RPF to enhance passenger safety. The rescued woman, visibly shaken but safe, later expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Constable Dalal and the RPF. “If help hadn’t come when it did, I might not have survived,” she said. Railway authorities also praised Dalal for his bravery, calling him a role model for others. His quick thinking and selfless action received appreciation from both the public and the railway administration for demonstrating true dedication to duty.

This incident once again underlines the risks involved in boarding moving trains - a practice that often leads to serious injuries or fatalities. The railway administration has urged passengers to avoid such dangerous behavior and to prioritize their safety over urgency.