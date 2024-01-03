Nagpur Rural win U-15 cricket title

In the final played at the VCA Civil Lines stadium, Akola were bundled out for a mere 119 runs in 43.2 overs.

Mohit Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/9. He was well supported by Padmakar Nair (2/30) and Sparsh Dhanvajir (2/19).

Nagpur Rural boys then chased down the target in 21.2 overs. Saquib Sheikh (37) and Padmakar Nair (60 not out) starred with the bat. The latter was declared the Player of the Match for his fine all-round show.

BRIEF SCORES

Akola: 119 all out in 43.2 overs (Pratik Gangadhari 25; Mohit Yadav 3/9, Padmakar Nair 2/30, Sparsh Dhanvajir 2/19)

Nagpur Rural: 121/3 and in 21.2 overs (Padmakar Nair 60 not out, Saquib Sheikh 37)

Result: Nagpur Rural won by 7 wickets