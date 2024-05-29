Nagpur SDO Holds Hearing for Landowners Affected by Maha Metro's Kamptee Road Flyover Project

Suresh Bagle, the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Nagpur, held a hearing for fifteen landowners whose properties are being acquired for the Maha Metro's Kamptee Road flyover project. All affected individuals attended the hearing, with some making written submissions. Those who did not submit their statements have been asked to do so by Wednesday. Bagle informed Lokmat Times that the district administration would address the objections before proceeding with the remaining steps. The government is offering compensation at twice the ready reckoner rate.

The closure of Kamptee Road at LIC Square by Maha Metro has greatly upset local residents, who are eager for the land acquisition and construction work to be completed swiftly. A similar hearing was conducted by the district administration in January. However, landowners identified flaws in the proposal prepared by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). In response, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar instructed the NMC to submit a revised proposal. The delay in submission by the NMC resulted in a five-month setback.

Dr. Vinay Kalbande of VIMS Hospital expressed concern that the prolonged road closure has negatively impacted local businesses. He noted that while some people are satisfied with the compensation, others seek higher amounts and might pursue legal action. He urged the administration to expedite the process.

Chartered Accountant Navin Bhojwani commented that the land acquisition is compulsory, so there is minimal objection to it. However, he insisted that the land should be measured in the presence of the owners to ensure accuracy, as there are concerns that more land is being acquired than what is documented.

Maha Metro completed the Kamptee Road flyover over 2.5 years ago, but the ramp at LIC Square remains unfinished due to the need to acquire private land. This delay has prevented the full use of the flyover, causing inconvenience to the public for an extended period.