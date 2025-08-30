Nagpur Shocker: Class 10 Girl Student Stabbed to Death Outside School by Jilted Lover in Ajni; Accused Absconding

In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves across Nagpur district of Maharashtra, a Class 10 girl was brutally stabbed to death right outside her school in Ajni Railway Colony on Friday afternoon, August 29. The crime occurred even as the city remained under tight security arrangements for Ganeshotsav 2025 celebrations.

The deceased has been identified as Angel John, a resident of Kaushalyanagar, who was studying in Class 10 at Saint Anthony School, Ajni. Police said the accused, also a minor and a resident of Rambagh locality, was known to the victim and had been troubling her for some time.

Also Read | Friendship turns fatal: Youth stabbed to death in eatery dispute.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 2.15 pm, shortly after the school had dispersed. Angel was walking home with her friends when the accused, who had been waiting near the school, intercepted her. When Angel ignored him and tried to walk away, he allegedly dragged her and pulled out a knife from his pocket, stabbing her in the chest multiple times.

Horrified students and locals watched as the girl collapsed to the ground screaming in pain. The accused continued the assault before fleeing the spot on foot towards the Ajni Railway Colony hockey ground, leaving behind his two-wheeler, knife, and slippers at the scene.

Police teams, including Additional CP Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Zone 4 Rashmita Rao, and ACP Narendra Hivare, rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt. A case has been registered at Ajni police station.

One-Sided Love Angle Suspected

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was a former student of the same school and had earlier been acquainted with Angel. However, after learning about his 'bad company', she distanced herself from him. Police suspect the murder was driven by his obsession and one-sided love, which had turned into harassment in recent months.

Police have seized the abandoned two-wheeler, knife, and other evidence left at the spot. The forensic team is conducting a detailed analysis as efforts continue to nab the accused, who remains absconding.