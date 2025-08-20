Nagpur shuttlers win titles

Sankalp wins men's singles crown

Nagpur’s rising star Sankalp Chandragurala won the men's singles title. He won the semi final against top seed Varun Kapur (Pune) 16-21,21-17,25-23. In the grand finale, Sankalp outclassed Sarvesh Yadav (Thane) 21-16, 21-13 to lift the coveted title, bringing immense pride to Nagpur badminton.

Nehal-Nikkita pair triumphs

Nagpur’s dynamic duo, Nehal Gosavi and Nikkita Joseph, displayed outstanding coordination and fighting spirit to emerge women’s doubles champions.

After strong straight-game wins in the opening rounds, they showed resilience in the semifinals against Pune’s Ananya Gadgil and Sanika Patankar, winning 21-13, 13-21, 21-15. In a thrilling final, they held their nerve to defeat Pune’s second seeds Shruti Mundada and Tanishka Deshpande 21-19, 20-22, 21-17, securing their first senior state crown.