Nagpur shuttlers win titles
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 20, 2025 22:15 IST2025-08-20T22:15:02+5:302025-08-20T22:15:02+5:30
Sankalp wins men's singles crown
Nagpur’s rising star Sankalp Chandragurala won the men's singles title. He won the semi final against top seed Varun Kapur (Pune) 16-21,21-17,25-23. In the grand finale, Sankalp outclassed Sarvesh Yadav (Thane) 21-16, 21-13 to lift the coveted title, bringing immense pride to Nagpur badminton.
Nehal-Nikkita pair triumphs
Nagpur’s dynamic duo, Nehal Gosavi and Nikkita Joseph, displayed outstanding coordination and fighting spirit to emerge women’s doubles champions.
After strong straight-game wins in the opening rounds, they showed resilience in the semifinals against Pune's Ananya Gadgil and Sanika Patankar, winning 21-13, 13-21, 21-15. In a thrilling final, they held their nerve to defeat Pune's second seeds Shruti Mundada and Tanishka Deshpande 21-19, 20-22, 21-17, securing their first senior state crown.