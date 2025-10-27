Nagpur teams record another victory

In the women's league match, Nagpur overcame Aurangabad 58-28. They went on to win 22-7, 14-7, 13-7, 9-7. Thanks to Rajvi Maladhari (18) and Dhara Phate (11) who displayed match-winning performance for the hosts. For Aurangabad, Gargi Patil contributed nine. In another match, Kolhapur overcame Palghar 42-21.

In the men's category, Nagpur recorded one-sided 79-11 victory over Sangli. Nagpur cagers dominated all the quarters 21-5, 18-6, 15-0, 25-0. Deep Bhandarkar top scored with 19 baskets and he was well supported by Tanuk Gurnule (12). Yadunath Yadav (110 and Siddhesh Kulkarni (8).

In another matches, Kolhapur pipped Akola 49-48 by just one point. Amrabati beat Palghar 46-26 whereas Beed downed Ratnagiri 58-23.

Results

WOMEN: Nagpur (Rajvi Maladhari 18, Dhara Phate 11) bt Aurangabad (Gargi Patil 9) 58-28 (22-7, 14-7, 13-7, 9-7); Kolhapur ( Shivani Bagadi 11) bt Palghar (Pooja Handya 08) 42-21 (18-04; 11-08; 06:04; 07-05);MEN:Nagpur (Deep Bhandarkar 19, Tanuk Gurnule 12; Yadunath Yadav 11, Siddhesh Kulkarni 8) bt Sangli (Jonathan S 9) 79-11 (21-5, 18-6, 15-0, 25-0); Kolhapur (Omkar Mane 19, Vedraj Patil 12) bt Akola (Robin Mathai 12, Sunil Kumar 9) 49-48 (8-6; 8:17; 13-8;20-17); Amravati (Piyush Pidekar 24) bt Palghar (Joel Moraes 12) 46-26 (8-11, 11-13, 18-0, 9-2); Beed (Ajay P 12) bt Ratnagiri (Avdesh Jha 10) 58-23 (26-8, 12-4, 21-7, 11-4); Thane: ( Shubham Yadav 17 ) bt Palghar (Joel Moraes 12) 67-37 (23:11; 14:14;22:03; 08:09); Pune (Ojas Ambedkar 12) bt Sindhudurg (Chinmay Rawool 12) 63-32 (25-15, 18-8, 7-4, 13-5)