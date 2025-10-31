Nagpur teams win bronze medals

All the semifinalists team players and coaches were given cash prizes along with mementos and trophies to the top three finishers. A total prize money of Rs 1,27,500 were distributed in cash.

Every member of the champion team in both the men and women section were given Rs 2000 each in cash. While the runners up team members got richer by Rs 1000. The team members winning bronze medal were richer by ₹750 each and the team finishing fourth got ₹500 each.

Results

Women’s final: Mumbai South West (Nisha Sharma 20, Riya Kunghadkar 17) bt Mumbai South East (Gayathri S 14, Ishika Gahlot 11) 64-63 (13-20, 16-25, 19-11, 16-7)

Women' s bronze medal match: : Nagpur (Dhara Phate 25, Swati Wankhede 20, Siya Deodhar 16, Gunjan Mantri 12) bt Pune (Mansi Nirmalkar 18, Chaitali Bafna 12, Tvishaa Sharma 12) 82-54 (17-6, 21-20, 19-15, 25-13)

Men's bronz emedal match: Nagpur (Tanuk Gurnule 18, Kislay Rai 15, Siddhesh Kulkarni 10, Yash Jivtode 10, Saurabh Mankar 8) bt Mumbai South East (Jay Kumar 17, Faiz Shaikh 8) 71-62 (19-16, 20-16, 20-19, 12-11)