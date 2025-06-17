Nagpur: Thief Enters Wine Shop Through Tiny Cash Counter Hole, Steals Rs 25,000; Shocking Video Goes Viral

A viral video of a theft from Nagpur, Maharashtra, went viral on social media and shocked the internet. In the clip, a burglar broke into a wine shop’s cash counter and stole Rs 25,000 in cash, according to local media reports. What’s truly eye-catching is the method used in the theft—it’s nothing short of shocking. The thief entered the shop through a tiny hole in the cash counter and escaped with the money. His flexibility is something to behold, and netizens are even comparing him to an octopus.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: New Video Shows Students Jumping From Hostel Windows After Aircraft Hits Building (WATCH).

The incident took place at a beer shop in Nagpur. In the video, you can clearly see that the cash counter is secured on all sides with an iron grill. Only a small opening has been left—just large enough to pass cash or liquor bottles through. That small opening is barely big enough for a child's head to fit through. But, to everyone's amazement, the thief was so flexible that he managed to squeeze through the tiny hole, sneak inside and flee with Rs 25,000.

ऑक्टोपस — Shivani Rajput 🤍 (@Shivanisingh885) June 17, 2025

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @SachinGuptaUP. So far, it has been viewed over 97,000 times, with many expressing astonishment over the incident.

One user commented, "This isn’t a thief—he’s an octopus in human form." Another insisted, "He should be caught and studied for science."