Nagpur: Thief Enters Wine Shop Through Tiny Cash Counter Hole, Steals Rs 25,000; Shocking Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 17, 2025 15:57 IST2025-06-17T15:55:43+5:302025-06-17T15:57:08+5:30
A viral video of a theft from Nagpur, Maharashtra, went viral on social media and shocked the internet. In the clip, a burglar broke into a wine shop’s cash counter and stole Rs 25,000 in cash, according to local media reports. What’s truly eye-catching is the method used in the theft—it’s nothing short of shocking. The thief entered the shop through a tiny hole in the cash counter and escaped with the money. His flexibility is something to behold, and netizens are even comparing him to an octopus.
The incident took place at a beer shop in Nagpur. In the video, you can clearly see that the cash counter is secured on all sides with an iron grill. Only a small opening has been left—just large enough to pass cash or liquor bottles through. That small opening is barely big enough for a child's head to fit through. But, to everyone's amazement, the thief was so flexible that he managed to squeeze through the tiny hole, sneak inside and flee with Rs 25,000.
ऑक्टोपस— Shivani Rajput 🤍 (@Shivanisingh885) June 17, 2025
The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @SachinGuptaUP. So far, it has been viewed over 97,000 times, with many expressing astonishment over the incident.
One user commented, "This isn't a thief—he's an octopus in human form." Another insisted, "He should be caught and studied for science."