Nagpur to Pandharpur 750 km cycling expedition from June 15

The 750 km cycle ride will start from the temple in Gurudevnagar at 7 am on June 15 and will be flagged off by union Minister Nitin Gadkari. A total of 85 women, youth and senior cyclists from Vidarbha including Nagpur, Bhandara, Yavatmal, Arni, Nanded, Udgir will participate in this fourth edition of the expedition . Apart from Tiger Group of Adventure and Krida Bharati, this includes members of Tiger City Cycling Association, The Cyclist Association, Bicycle Association, Arni Cycling Club, Sunday Cycling Club, Shrishti Soundarya Multipurpose Organization and Udgir Cycling Club.

All the participating cyclists will leave for Pandharpur giving a message of environmental conservation. The cyclists will travel 125 to 150 km non-stop every day, and will rest overnight at six places - Yavatmal, Umarkhed, Nanded, Latur, Tuljapur and Solapur and reach Pandharpur on June 20. It was informed that an ambulance, a baggage bus and a team of doctors will also accompany the cyclists. The press conference was attended by group president Ravindra Tarare, joint secretary Sanjay Batve, treasurer Atul Takse, Tiger City Cycling Association's Dilip Waarkad, Jayant Mendhi and others.

...

Cyclists' State meet Pandharpur on June 22

A grand gathering of cyclists from 82 different clubs from all over Maharashtra gathered in Pandharpur and a grand ring ceremony like the Warkari will be held on June 22. Around 3,500 cyclists will participate in this. A rally, award distribution and other programmes will be organised on this occasion.

--