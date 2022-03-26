Nagpur to run today

Sunday (March 27) will be a historic day for all Nagpurians. The occasion is the biggest marathon in Vidarbha which is being organised by Lokmat Group and sponsored by Plasto Tank and Pipe and powered by Glocal Square. Enthusiasm of the runners to participate in this has reached at its peak and on the eve of the marathon, the Bib Collection Expo was organised with lot of enthusiasm.

Bib Collection Expo was organised on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm at Ramgopal Maheshwari Hall, Vidarbha Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Hall, Jhansi Rani Chowk Sitabardi.

The expo was inaugurated at the hands of municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B and joint commissioner Ashwati Dorje in the presence of director of Plasto Tank & Pipe Vishal Agarwal administrative chairperson, Alpana Agarwal, executive director of Goel Ganga Group Anup Khandelwal, director of Major Hemant Jakate Vidyalaya & Junior College Madhusudan Mude, Kotak Mahindra Bank regional marketing manager Priya Asija, race director Sanjay Patil, Kingsway Hospitals AGM (Marketing & Communications) Ejaz Shami, Lokmat Assistant Vice President Nilesh Singh, senior general manager (coroprate) Ashish Jain and general manager (North Mharashtra, Goa) Aasman Seth.

At the expo, all the contestants were given T-shirts, bibs and goodie bags to run in the Maha Marathon. Enthusiasm was seen since morning. After taking the T-shirts, many took selfies with family and colleagues. Stalls of various sports equipment required for runners were set up at the expo.

Race director Sanjay Patil informed the participants about route and also introduced the pacers. The 'Night Thinkers Band' entertained the runners with performances on various songs. Dr Sushil Lohia, Dr. Rohan Bansal and Dr.Amrita Paul from Kingsway Hospitals guided the runners.

The participants of this marathon, which will start from Kasturchand Park at 5 am on Sunday (27th), are ready to run. The 21 km race will start at 5.30 am followed by 10 km, 5 km and 3 km races. Parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers is provided for all participants in the open space at Morris College campus.

Dr. Sushil Lohiya

- You can have a light snack before running.

- Need a little exercise before you start running.

- Drink a little water after some interval to maintain proper water level in the body.

- If you get 7 to 8 hours of sleep, you feel more refreshed while running.

- 35 to 50 years is considered to be one of the best age group for running.

- With proper eating habits you can definitely increase your running speed.

Running reduces the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure.

-Dr. Rohan Bansal

- Don't run ln long distance races in the beginning.

- It increases the chances of injury.

- Consider first how much distance you need to cut each day according to your ability.

- You need to know the diet and body water level.

- If you have good quality shoes, it helps in running.

- Run for your own pleasure without comparing yourself to anyone.

Running has a positive effect on mental health.

- Take special care of bones while running.

- Eat a nutritious diet to keep bones healthy before running.

- Get plenty of rest the day before the race.

- Warm up well before running.

- Take a break after the race to get yourself back on track.

-Dr. Amrita Paul, Physiotherapist Kingsway Hospitals

- InfoCept and OCR runners will run in large numbers in the Maha Marathon. The team including Shashank Garg, Aparna Prabhudesai and Jiten Gopwani appealed to the citizens to run.

54-year-old French man to run

54-year-old French man Guyonvarch became the centre of attraction during Bib Collection Expo. When he came to know about Maha Marathon he visited the expo and expressed his wish to run 5 km race. The organisers immediately fulfilled his wish and registered his name. Guyonvarch has earlier participated in several long distance races. His largest run was 21. He is working at MIHAN in Nagpur for last some years.