Nagpur Tragedy: Five, Including Four from Same Family, Drown in Mine Pit

A shocking incident took place in the Umred Taluka of the district. Five people drowned and died in a water-filled pit of an old mine. Among the deceased, four belonged to the same family, including two women, a boy, and a girl. The deceased have been identified as Rajju alias Ranjana Suryakant Raut (age 22), Roshni Chandrakant Chaudhary (age 32), Mohit Chandrakant Chaudhary (age 10), and Lakshmi Chandrakant Chaudhary (age 8). All were residents of Laxminagar, Dhule. The fifth deceased has been identified as Ehtesham Muktar Ansari (age 20).

Suryakant Jeevan Raut, a resident of Gujarwadi in Nagpur, works at a tea stall. He was hosting a housewarming ceremony, and his daughter Roshni Chaudhary, who lives in Dhule, came to her maternal home with her family on May 4 for the occasion. On Sunday (May 11) at around 2 PM, Roshni Chaudhary, her son Mohit, daughter Lakshmi, and younger sister Rajju alias Ranjana Raut went out of their home. When they did not return late into the night, their father, Suryakant Raut, filed a missing persons report at the Ganeshpeth Police Station in Nagpur. Ehtesham Muktar Ansari, who was accompanying the family, also didn’t return, prompting his family to approach the police.

Both the Raut and Ansari families searched among relatives and friends late into the night, but to no avail. Finally, the bodies of all five were discovered around 2 PM on Monday. As soon as police received the missing complaint, they swung into action and informed the cyber department. Around 11 AM on Monday, the location near the gitti (gravel) mine close to Kuhi Phata was traced. Family members and police reached the spot where Roshni Chaudhary’s body was found floating on the water. A two-wheeler, a pair of slippers, and some clothes were found near the edge of the mine. Later, the police retrieved the bodies of the other four from the water.

All five bodies have been sent to Nagpur Medical College for post-mortem. The children's clothes were found on the edge of the mine. It is suspected that some may have lost their lives trying to save others. The exact cause of the incident will be known after further investigation, said Bhanu Das Piturkar, Police Inspector at Kuhi Police Station.