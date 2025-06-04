Nagpur Tragedy: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment by In-Laws

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from the Butibori area of Nagpur district, where a newlywed woman allegedly ended her life due to continuous mental and physical harassment by her in-laws. The deceased, Mayuri Thakre Dahule (26), died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence on May 30. She married Abhishek Dahule on April 25, 2025, just 35 days before she committed suicide. Mayuri had been married to Abhishek Dahule, a resident of the Butibori police station jurisdiction in Nagpur. Initially, everything seemed fine, but within a few days, the true colors of her in-laws reportedly surfaced. Her mother-in-law Kusum Dahule, father-in-law Deepak Dahule, and brother-in-law Aditya Dahule, allegedly began pressuring her for money. Preliminary investigations reveal that her husband, Abhishek Dahule, supported this harassment.

Also Read: Pune Shocker: Man Brutally Hacked to Death with Koyta After Argument Over Daughter’s Harassment

Mayuri reportedly endured severe emotional and physical torment, which caused her immense stress. At first, she chose not to disclose her suffering to her father, hoping the situation would improve. However, as the harassment continued unabated, she finally confided in her father. In an attempt to help, he gave Rs 20,000 to her in-laws, but the abuse did not stop. Eventually, unable to bear the torment any longer, Mayuri took the extreme step of ending her life. Upon receiving information about the incident, Butibori police reached the scene and sent her body for a postmortem.

Following a complaint filed by Mayuri's father, a case has been registered against her husband, Abhishek Dahule, mother-in-law Kusum Dahule, father-in-law Deepak Dahule, and brother-in-law Aditya Dahule. All accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage across the state. Coming on the heels of the Vaishnavi Hagawane suicide case in Pune, this case from Nagpur has intensified public demands for stricter laws to prevent dowry-related violence and protect women from such atrocities.