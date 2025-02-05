Nagpur: Two Arrested for Selling Overpriced IND vs ENG 1st ODI Tickets Near VCA Ground

Nagpur, Maharashtra (February 5, 2025): Police have arrested two individuals for black marketing tickets for the upcoming India vs England ODI on Thursday. The accused were caught near the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) ground, where they were allegedly selling tickets at inflated prices. Surprisingly, both accused claimed to be VCA employees.

The arrested individuals were identified as 62-year-old Manohar Vanjani, a resident of Daga Hospital near Gandhibagh, and 38-year-old Rahul Bhaudas Wankhede, from Smruti Layout in Dattawadi. They were apprehended while selling tickets near VCA.

According to the police, the incident involved cricket fans who had purchased online tickets and needed to show their barcodes to obtain hard copies at the VCA office. Lines had been forming at the VCA office since Monday, and police were deployed to maintain order.

Acting on a tip-off from informers, the police learned that Vanjani and Wankhede were selling tickets at higher rates near the Heritage Hotel area. When police conducted a raid, they found the two men selling tickets at inflated prices, claiming to be VCA staff. Vanjani was found selling two South Stand tickets for Rs 6,000 each, which were originally priced at Rs 3,000. Wankhede was selling East Stand tickets for Rs 2,000, originally priced at Rs 800.

Both individuals have been arrested, and a case has been registered against them. Police are investigating where they obtained the tickets.