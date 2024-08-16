Nagpur: Youth Drowns While Performing Stunt on Edge of Makardhokada Dam; Chilling Video Surfaces

A chilling video has emerged from Maharashtra's Nagpur after a young man, attempting to perform stunts while standing on the edge of a Dam, fell into the water and tragically drowned. According to the reports, the incident occurred on Independence Day evening (August 15) at Makardhokada Dam near Umred City in Nagpur district.

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, a large crowd of tourists gathered at Makardhokada Dam, with a significant number of young people present. Amidst the crowd, one young man attempted a daring stunt, which led to the unfortunate accident.

Youth Drowns in Makardhokada Dam

In a viral video shared on social media, including on X, a 27-second clip shows a man clinging to the edge of a dam wall while waving to the crowd gathered below. Two men attempted to rescue him, with one extending a hand to help him down. However, he refused their assistance, and both men slid down the wall. The man then fell behind the wall, resulting in his drowning.

Despite the presence of hundreds of people at the scene, efforts to rescue the young man were unsuccessful. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the area.