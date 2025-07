Nagpurians dominate Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon

In all 1843 runners from all over India participated in the event. In the men's 42 km category Nagpur's Jitendra Patil emerged winner clocking 3.26.52 hours. Ankit Sharma, Bhopal (3.34.37) and Sandeep Rewal, Dewas (3.34.44) finished second and third respectively.

In the women's section, Rituja Madavi of Nagpur triumphed with the timing 4:15.51 hours. Nikita Mandloi of Bhopal (4.36.10) and Nidhi Tarate, from Nagpur (4.40.25) achieved second and third place respectivley. In the 21 km men's section, Mohit Kore (1.25.02) and Tajs Bankar (1.15.04), both the runners from Nagpur emerged winner and runners-up respectivley. In the women's section, Nagpur's Nikita Shahu (42.55) triumphed. Brig. Tamojeet Biswas, MPTB joint director Dr. Santosh Shrivastava, assistant director K K Singh and race director Mitesh Rambhia distributed the prizes.

Results

42 km men: Jitendra Patil, Nagpur (3.26.52), Ankit Sharma, Bhopal (3.34.37), Sandeepr Rewal, Dewas (3.34.44); Women: Rituja Madavi, Nagpur (4:15.51), Nikita Mandloi, Bhopal (4.36.10), Nidhi Tarate, Nagpur (4.40.25); 21 km men: Mohit Kore, Nagpur (1.25.02), Tajs Bankar, Nagpur (1.15.04), Shubyhma Thakur (1.32.00); Women: Nikita Shahu, Nagpur (1.42.55), Heena Mistry, Bhopal (2.14.57), Pooja Bhalavi, Mandideep (2.15.41); 1o km men: Vishal Kaushal (36.24), Vaibhav Dandekar, Chimur (41.38), Atul Mankar, Nagpur (41.57); Women: Rita Tarare, Nagpur (46.09), Mayuri Nagpure, Nagpur (49., 49), Atul Mankar (41.57); 5 km men: Utsav Patidar, Bhopal (18.52), Vijay Palasiya , Mhow (19.08), Neeraj Saratkar (19. 48); women: Anjali Morena (24.15), Mahek Antur Wai(24.15), Trupti Bawane( 24.59).