Nagpurians' josh high on 'Ranbhoomi'

While the warm-up with Zumba dance was going on, anchors Amol Shende and Anuja Ghadge were ready for the next run. The 10 km runners also got ready at the venue and as soon as the clock struck 6.30. Then the 5 km and 3 km runs started with the same vigor. In this marathon, along with the trained runners, not only novice runners and youngsters but also children and seniors ran with enthusiasm. Just as the runners were in enthusiasm, the citizens who came to cheer them up were also in a good mood. When these runners reached the venue again after completing their goal, they were given energy drinks to relieve their fatigue and DJ dances to replenish their energy. They were enjoying this excitement for the next hour.

This moment was truly amazing and unimaginable for the people of Nagpur. The 'Lokmat Maha Marathon' has created a new identity across the country. This year marks the eighth edition of the Maha Marathon, and the enthusiasm is increasing year by year. The huge response of the city residents is evident in the huge crowd that thronged the Kasturchand Park every year. This marathon not only showcases determination, perseverance and sportsmanship, but also the runners participating in different costumes create a festive display of Indianness, diversity and unity.

