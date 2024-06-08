Nagpurians reach US to witness Indo-Pak rivalry

Some cricket fans from Nagpur have also reached New York to witness the high-profile T-20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan to be played on Sunday.

Cricket enthusiast Om Prakash Mundra who has witnessed more than 25 World Cup matches all over the world is very enthusiastic about the match. Apart from him Adv Shridhar Purohit and his family members and some friends of former Indian cricketer Prashant Vaidya have also reached New York to enjoy the match.

Talking to Lokmat Times Mundra who has been travelling around the world since 1982 for World Cups including football said, “ The atmosphere here is fantastic but some fans are disappointed as tickets have already sold out. I am trying to manage some tickets for my friends.”.

Mundra also said the authorities here have build the stadium but they failed to prepare a good wicket. It can be mentioned here that the pitches have come in for criticism after the surfaces used for the first two games were extremely hard to bat on.

Unprecedented security

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made for India- Pakistan match after ISIS threat. Mundra said, “ The security is very tight here. The police department here has deployed more than 300 police personnel. Apart from it they have taken help of FBI and some other agencies. To enter the stadium one has to go thru 6 to 7 check points. Sniffers dongs are also pressed into services”.