Nagpur's Ajni Railway Station Building to be Demolished from Feb 15

Nagpur: The existing Ajni railway station building, which will stand as a world-class station in two years, will be demolished next week. Along with this building, 20 percent of the building of Ajni Metro station will also be demolished. Construction on the new building is scheduled to begin later this month.



The ground floor of the second terminal building west of Ajni station has been completed. Piling work is underway for the foot over the bridge. For now, the building will be off-base and on three floors. Six more floors will climb it in the future. A sub-power station will also be constructed in the area. At present, there are three platforms at Ajni station. In addition to that, four more platforms will be built. Once both buildings are built, the station's passenger capacity will increase to 44,000 per day.

The redevelopment work of Ajni railway station started in 2023 and is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Metro station to be connected to Ajni

The metro building was demolished to connect Ajni station with the metro station. After the link, passengers will be able to get down and reach Ajni station directly by metro instead of going to the new station on foot.



New flats on the site of the old colony

The old railway employees' colony on the western side of the area has also been demolished and a new building of 28 sadinks will come up on the site. About 70 percent of the work on one of these buildings has been completed. Keeping the environment in mind, a large number of trees have also been planted.