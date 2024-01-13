Nagraj, Prajakta win half marathon

In the men's category, Khursane of Central Railway clocked 1.08.48 hours to achieve first place. Anil Bende (1:09.12) and Lilaram Bawane (1:09.48 ) finished second and third respectivley.

In the women's section, Prajakta Godbole of Namya Foundation triumphed with the timing 1:24.12 hours. Tejaswini Lamkane (1:25:32) and Pooja Panchbudhe (1:26.42) followed her for the second and third place respectivley.

In the five-kilomere Under-18 boys. Samit Tong (19:22.52), Abhishek Bawne (19.30.77) and Devanand Dandge (19:37.39) came first to third respectively.

In the girls' section, Janvi Bawane (22:12.33), triumphed surpassing Anjali Madavi (23:29.94) and Nandini Jadhav (25:13.35) for the second and third places respectively.

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Madhu Yadav distributed the prizes. State BJP vice president Sanjay Bhende, NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale, organiser and former NMC sports committee chairman Pramod Tabhane, Prasanna Hardas, Rajeev Hadap, Shivani Dani, Maya Chaware, Sandip Jadhav, Prakash Bhoyar, Kishor Wankhede, Ramesh Shingare, Ashwini Jichkar and others were also present on the occasion. Nilesh Raut conducted the proceedings while Pankaj Mahajan proposed a vote of thanks. Prizes worth Rs 1.70,000 were distributed. The athletes from Gondia, Bhandara, Nashik, Chandrapur, Wardha, Akola, Yavatmal, Pusad also participated in the event.

Results

21-km men: Nagraj Khursane (1:08.48), Anil Bende (1:09.12), Lilaram Bawane (1:09.48), Ritik Panchbuidhe (1.11:40), Piyush Musale (1.11:53)

21-km women: Prajakta Godbole (1:24.12), Tejaswini Lamkane (1:25:32), Pooja Panchbudhe (1:26.42), Swati Panchbudhe (1:27.32), Snehal Joshi (1:30.15)

5 km U-18 boys: Samit Tong (19:22.52), Abhishek Bawne (19.30.77), Devanand Dandge (19:37.39), Sahil Lahane (19:53.27), Rushikesh (20:03.87)

5 km U-18 girls: Janvi Bawane (22:12.33), Anjali Madavi (23:29.94), Nandini Jadhav (25:13.35), Rita Tarare (25:13.98), Astha Nimbarte (25:35.39).

4 km U-14 girls: Himanshi Bawne (17:16.89), Sharwari Khobragade (17:26.99), Lavanya Nagarkar (17.29:30) Swara Mutkure (19:56. 60), Jagruti Kamble (21:58.53)

4 km U-14 boys: Ritnashu Milmile (15:20.93), Ritesh Chandankar (15:29.36), Om Thengale (16:07.67), Om Wadekar (16:36.26)