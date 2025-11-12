Naidu finishes runners-up

In the U-10 boys Singles category, Shreeansh displayed remarkable skill, determination, and fighting spirit throughout the tournament. In the quarterfinal he defeated Abhimanyu Shete 21-13, 21-11. Then in the semis, he got the better of Vedant More 21-19, 23-21. However, in the final he lost to Rudra Manohar 22-20, 21-8.

Shreeansh is a dedicated trainee of Shuttlers Craze Sports Academy, where he hones his game under the guidance of Nagpur’s renowned Badminton World Federation (BWF) Certified Coach Chetak Khedikar at Mankapur Stadium.

He was awarded a certificate, trophy, and cash prize for his outstanding performance and sportsmanship.

Shreeansh extends his heartfelt gratitude to NDBA, MBA, his coach Chetak Khedikar and his parents for their constant support and encouragement.