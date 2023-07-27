Narayan in new CMD of MECL

A mining graduate, Narayan is an alumna of Vishveshvarya National Institute of

Technology, Nagpur of Year 1990 batch. Prior to his taking charge as CMD, MECL he

was the Regional Director of CMPDIL, Bilaspur. Narayan has also attained the First Class Mines Managers Certificate of Competency from Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

He has been awarded as the best General Manager by Coal India Limited for the performance for the FY 2018-19. He has also been bestowed with an award for Best Planner for Planning and Design Work. He has distinctly of leading the team of planners, which planned the opencast mine with highest annual target capacity till date i.e. GEVRA Expansion OCP (70 Mty). Played a pivotal role in getting the Environmental clearance from MOEF for Kusmunda OCP of SECL which hold record for the highest environmental clearance sanctioned for the single coal Mining project i.e. 62.50 mty. Under his leadership, the CMPDI Regional Institute, Bilaspur has drilled highest drilling meterage of 187317 m in a single year since inception.