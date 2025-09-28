Narayana e-Techno students shine

The young footballers displayed remarkable teamwork, dedication, and sporting spirit, securing top positions in multiple categories.

In the Under-17 boys category they emerged winner. In the Under-15 boys group 'A' section they won the title. In the Under-15 group 'B' category the school finished runners-up and achieved second place in the boys Under-12 section. The Narayana Group of Schools management, principal Dr. Sulakshana Bhuyar, AGM Pradeep Kawle, zonal coordinator Balkrishna, head sports teacher Vishnu Waghe and team extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the winning students for their hard work and success.