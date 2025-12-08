Narayana Vidyalayam holds ' Career Fest'

Narayana Vidyalayam, Chinchbhuvan, established in 2002, has always aimed to nurture students into responsible, dedicated, and well-rounded individuals. The school fosters an inclusive environment that promotes academic excellence while nurturing social, emotional, and cultural well-being. Through its holistic approach, Narayana Vidyalayam prepares students to meet the challenges of a rapidly globalizing world with confidence and competence.

The Career Fest was graced by the presence of several renowned institutions, including Amity University, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Whistling Woods International, MIT– World Peace University (MIT-WPU), and many others. Their presence provided an invaluable platform for students to engage with experienced professionals and explore

various educational opportunities under one roof.