NASA, NBYS, DKM 'A', SNG girls in semis

NASA girls entered the last four stage defeating UBA 28-23. NBYS downed Saptran 71-37 whereas DKM 'a'recorded 62-22 victory over SKS. SNG stormed into the semis defeating GKM36-32.

RESULTS

GIRLS: NASA (Vidhi Gattlewar 5, Pakhi Lonkar 5) bt UBA (Samija Korde 8) 28-23 (7-8, 5-2, 6-3, 10-10); NBYS (Mrunmayee Sathe 20, Saisa Bhagat 14) bt Saprtan (Mitali Kohale 17)71-37 (14-6, 16-17, 20-9, 21-5); DKM-A (Meehira Dhote 22, Sneha Khandelwal 14) bt SKS (Hrushika Dhote 8) 62-22 (24-8, 15-8, 17-3, 6-3); SNG (Riddhi Borkar 10, Arya Dagwar 8) bt GKM (Anjali Nandanwar 6) 36-32 (10-12, 4-8, 16-4, 6-8)