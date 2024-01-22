NASA, SKS, NBYS & GKM girls in QF

In the pre-quarterfinal matches played at the Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal (HKM) courts, SKS blanked Sanskar Krida Mandal (SKM) 31-0 while NASA edged out Players Basketball Gymkhana (PBG) in an exciting contest 44-40. In the other one-sided matches, NBYS drubbed Navyuwak Krida Mandal (NKM) 33-7 and GKM got the better of Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM-B) 48-22.

In the boys section, Phoenix defeated NBYS-B 39-23 while GKM drubbed PBG 46-22 and Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG-B) got the better of Nagpur Basketball Academy (NBA) 32-28 to enter the quarterfinals.

RESULTS

GIRLS: SKS (Hrushika Dhote 12) bt SKM 31-0 (15-0, 0- 0, 2-0, 14-0); NASA (Vidhi Gattlewar 15, Preeti Sathawane 7) bt PBG (Priya Dhapodkar 11, Riya Chipate 10) 44-40 ( 7-7, 6-9, 9-11, 22-13); NBYS (Saisa Bhagat 13, Mrunmayee Sathe 6) bt NKM (Pooja Singh 4) 33-7 (9-2, 12-0, 2-5, 10-0); GKM (Anjali Nandanwar 13) bt DKM-B (Pranjal Urkude 10) 48-22 (15-8, 19-6, 12-4, 2-4);

BOYS: Phoenix (Siddhant Kalambe 13) bt NBYS-B (Raghav Shrirao 6) 39-23 (20-8, 7-6, 10-2, 2-6); GKM Yashasvi Yadav 11) bt PBG (Gandharva Naik 12) 46-22 (20-5, 14-6, 10-2, 2-9); SNG-B (Arjun Dhume 12) bt NBA (Ali Naseem 9) 32-28 (11-9, 6-3, 13-7, 2-9)