NASA, SNG boys record victories

NASA defeated PKM 37-27. Thanks to Dheer Agrawal who single-handedly scored 18 points for the winner. He was ably supported by Ishan(I0). For PKM, Ritvij scored ten points. In another match, SNg thrashed host DKM 'B' team. SNG dominated all the quarters 11-8, 11-2, 14-3. 11-2, 5-4. Anirudh Mundhada (10) and Gurnaash Sethi (8) fashioned SNG victory.

In the girls section, NBYS overcame PBG 53-37. Mrunmayee Sathe (19) and Nishita Bakre (16) played an important role in NBYS victory. For PBG, Shravani Selokar (7) was the main scorer.

RESULTS

BOYS: NASA (Dheer Agrawal 18, Ishan G 10) bt PKM (Ritvij 10) 32-27 (3-8, 9-2, 8-10, 12-7); SNG (Anirudh Mundhada 10, Guraansh Sethi 8) bt DKM-B (Arnav Thugaonkar 7) 48-11 (18-2, 14-3, 11-2, 5-4);

GIRLS: NBYS (Mrunmayee Sathe 19, Nishita Bakre 16) bt PBG (Shravani Selokar 19) 53-27 (13-14, 10-4, 11-5, 19-4).