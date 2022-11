Nashik's Kushal, Sayali U-17 TT champs

Nagpur, Aug 19

Nashik's Kushal Chopda and Sayali Wani emerged as Under-17 champions in CS Kulkarni Memorial Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Subhedar Hall in Nagpur on Friday.

In the Under-17 boys final, third seed Kushal Chopda defeated fourth seed Swastik Athanikar of Thane 11/7,11/9,11/8,9/11,4/11,11/6. In the girls final, third seed Nashik girl Sayali Wani overcame the challenge of Risha Mirchandani of Mumbai in marathon seven games battle 11/8,7/11,7/11,13/11,11/7,9/11,11/9.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of noted sports psychologist Dr. Shailesh Pangaonkar in the presence of the NDTTA president Deepak Dhote, secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis, M.P. Kamble, chief referee Mangesh Mopkar assistant referees Rajesh Mopkar and Deepak Kanetkar.

Results

U-17 boys SF: Swastik Athanikar (THN) [Seed - 4] bt Aashay Yadav (THN) [Seed - 1] 11/5,11/7,11/8,8/11,11/6; Kushal Chopda (NSK) [Seed - 3] bt Sharveya Samant (TST) [Seed - 2] 12/10,7/11,11/8,11/6,11/7

Final: Kushal Chopda (NSK) [Seed - 3] Bt Swastik Athanikar (THN) [Seed - 4] 11/7,11/9,11/8,9/11,4/11,11/6

U-17 girls semis: Risha Mirchandani (TST) [Seed - 4] bt Mitali Purkar (NSK) 11/6,11/2,11/6,11/7; Sayali Wani (NSK) [Seed - 3] bt Ananya Chande (TST) [Seed - 7] 11/8,11/9,12/10,11/8

Final: Sayali Wani (NSK) [Seed - 3] bt Risha Mirchandani (TST) [Seed - 4] 11/8,7/11,7/11,13/11,11/7,9/11,11/9