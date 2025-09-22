National beach tennis seminar concludes

Organised in the presence of representatives from across the country, the seminar for umpires and coaches provided information about the technical information of the game, competition organization, international competition schedule and sports equipment. The participants participated in written exams and demonstrations. Beach Tennis Maharashtra president Kumar Masram, IBTA general secretary M. U. Khan, BTM chairman Dr. Madhav Chitale, MBTA vice president Girish Gadge, Northeast India coordinator Lucy Benzia Tashi, technicaldDirector Rajendra Shendre, West Bengal's Shambhu Seth, BTMA general secretary Subhash Urkude guided the participanhts. District Beach Tennis Association secretary Rahul Gupte, Dr. Suvarna Manekar, Nikhil Ratnapure, Dr. Rajni Murkute, Dr. Nilesh Kale, Shashank Kumthekar from Malvan, Dr. Shriram Aglave, Piyush Khope, Bharati Chaudhary, Suryansh Mandlekar worked hard for the event.