National sports meet for tribal youths from Jan 19

National general secretary of Ekal Abhiyan Madhvendra Singh while addressing media perons said 1200 tribal kids from all over India will participate in the meet. A total three sporting events will be orgnaised. The athletics include 100m, 200 m, 400 m, long jump and high jump for Under-16 boys and girls. Wrestling will be orgnaised for boys only in 45 kg, 48kg, 51 kg, and 55 kg categories. Apart from it, there will be kabaddi and yoga for the boys and girls.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai will inaugurate the event on January 20 at 4 p.m. union minister Nitin

Gadkari will grace the concluding function on January 22 at 9 a.m.

Ekal Abhiyaan was founded in 1989 inspired by Swami Vivekanandaji’s idea that “if the student cannot go to school, the school has to go to the student”. Aruna Purohit of Ekal Gram Sangathan, Deepali Gadge, BageshMahajan, Ramachandra Matade, Vanbandhu Parishad, Dilip Jaju, and others were present at the press conference.