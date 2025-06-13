Nav Maharashtra overall chaampion

Nav Maharashtra secured total of 69 points to top the overall standings. In the men’s category, Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal dominated with 54 points, followed by Sprinters Hub (26points) and Krida Prabodhini, Nagpur (20 points). The women’s championship was clinched by Future Athletics Club with 31 points, while Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal achieved second place with 15points, Rising Star Club finished third (8 points). Best athlete (Men) award went to Gopal Palandurkar, who earned 946 points in the 100m sprint. In the women’s section, Anshu Sharma was adjudged best athlete with 931 points in the same event. The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of dignitaries from the university and athletics fraternity. RTMNU Physical Education and Sports Board member Dr Nitin Jangitwar, Nagpur District Athletics Association president Gurudev Nagrale, Chairman Umesh Naidu, Selection Committee Head Jitendra Ghoradekar, vice-president Ravindra Tong, Technical Committee Chairman Dr Vibekanand Singh, Anil Bhore,Pranali Chanode, Ganesh Wani,Prabhas Yadav, Priya Bohte and Helen Joseph graced the occasion. Archana Kottewar conducted the proceedings. NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi made introductory remarks and Ramchandra Wani proposed a vote of thanks.