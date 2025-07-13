NBYS boys, DKM girls start with easy wins

The tournament is organised under the auspices of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA).

In the tournament opening match of the boys section, NBYS registered an easy 23-point victory over Phoenix while hosts DKM girls defeated Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal (HKM) 45-8. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by the hands of senior NDBA members Ajit Bhave and Abhay Kaple. On the occasion, NDBA secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar, working president Pranay Ghate, senior DKM members Suresh Tarwarkar, Ravindra Kulkarni, organising secretary Anup Rajurkar, Arvind Garud, Dhiraj Kadao, Harshad Bhishikar, Milind Jagtap, Akshay Maske, Amarhjeet Bhosale and all NDBA members were present.

As many as 14 boys and 14 girls teams are participating in the selection tournament from where the 12-member Nagpur for the Maharashtra state championship will be selected. The forthcoming state championship will be organised by the Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) in Pune next month.

RESULT

BOYS: NBYS (Deep Bhandarkar 16, Harion Solanke 12) bt Phoenix (Yash Kantode 8) 45-22 (9-2, 10-10, 20-8, 6-2); GIRLS: DKM (Meehira Dhote 10, Pranjal Urkude 8) bt HKM (Sayee 4) 45-8 (8-6, 19-2, 17-0, 1-0)